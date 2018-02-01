There are several habits seen in so many relationships today that shouldn’t be in relationships in the first place.

Here are 4 habits that shouldn’t be found in your relationship

1. YOU COMPARE YOUR PARTNER WITH YOUR EX

We tend to be so quick to compare our partner with our ex when we have a problem with our partner. What we tend to forget is that your ex will always look better after having a huge quarrel with your partner. Avoid comparing your partner with your ex no matter what happens.

2. YOU GIVE YOUR PARTNER A COLD SHOULDER

Giving your partner a cold shoulder will never make things right in your relationship. When you aren’t happy about something your partner did, it’s important you talk about it with your partner. Giving your partner a cold shoulder and not letting your partner know what made you angry is wrong.

3. A TIT FOR TAT POLICY

Having a tit for tat policy in your relationship is a terrible idea. Always retaliating when your partner offends you is wrong. It’s a habit that shouldn’t be found in a relationship and it does nothing but destroy relationships.

4. YOU THINK BEING JEALOUS IS BEING IN LOVE

When we love someone, we always have a tiny amount of jealousy (very tiny) but it’s a big problem when you start checking your partner’s phone to know who he has been in touch with. Jealousy is a habit that should be far from your relationship. Lack of trust brings jealousy.