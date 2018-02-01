Just hours after announcing the decision to withdraw from CAF Champions League, Be Forward Wanderers have made a U-turn.

This follow a meeting at the club’s base in Blantyre.

On Thursday morning, General Secretary Mike Butao signed a letter in which he confirmed the withdrawal of his team from Africa’s biggest competition without explaining reasons behind the decision.

However, despite telling the media that Wanderers had already notified Football Association of Malawi (FAM) about the development, the country’s soccer governing body denied to have received official communication from the league champions.

On Wednesday, Wanderers executive committee suspended the team’s training sessions until further notice following players’ public outburst over unpaid dues for winning last season’ championship.

However, we can confirm that the team will resume their training sessions on Friday before playing Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday in a strength testing match and that they will play their preliminary first round clash against AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo next week.