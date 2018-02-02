Lilongwe based 21 year old Lanno Chiipira popularly known as Abatiya on 31st January released his highly anticipated “Pizza si Zigege” mixtape.

Mixed by Mafuno of Loto Records and Sispence of Matrix Records, the 13 track mixtape was produced by Chris Recall, Tripo B, Vortex, Trim X and Henwood.

Speaking in an interview, Abatiya said “Pizza si Zigege” is based on

positivity and real life issues’, saying each song in the mixtape has a different storyline.

“The mixtape has songs with different themes ranging from love, spiritual, social and economic issues. Although we are going through hard times, we still have to be positive and focus on the future,” Abatiya who started music in 2015 explained.

According to the rapper, the mixtape will be available online and CDs and the launch date will be announced in coming months.

“I want my music to reach and touch many lives. Word to my fellow up and coming artists of this era is always apply hard work as the key element of success in this industry and artists should always put God first when investing their art for the audience.

“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that

we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous? Actually, who are you *not* to be? You are a child of God,” he quoted Marianne Williamson.

Abatiya came in the limelight with “Pizza si Sigege”, “Mano Akhanda” and “Zapansi Pompano”.

*Below is the Mixtape tracklist:*

01.Wizulo (ft Kelvin Sings )

02.Pizza Si Zigege (ft Mwanache & Hilco)

03.Make Junyo (ft Joe Kells)

04.Mpaka ka sate (ft Towera Kumwembe)

05.Zapansi Pompano

06.Mano akhanda (ft Bucci)

07.Ngwee

08.Chiluwe

09.Titafune Machaka

10.Usamandisekerere (ft Stephex , Lil Vince, Jazz B,Toria & Temper )

11. 2-0 (ft Mad alley )

12.Mamuna (ft Yushan )

13.Saseka ulele (with Nomo)

