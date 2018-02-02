



ActionAid Malawi executive director Grace Malera has emphasised the need to increase women participation in decision-making positions in the country.

She was speaking during a media orientation workshop on Wednesday in Lilongwe organised by ActionAid Malawi.

Malera said the media plays a crucial role in women and girls empowerment and that Action Aid believes in supporting women to empower them in all areas.

“The media have been a bridge between our organisation and the community to ensure access to justice, economic empowerment and building capacity on issues affecting women,” she observed.

Malera pointed out that women involved in village savings and loans (VSL) groups are benefiting a lot and their lives have improved as it enables them to support their families.

Speaking earlier, ActionAid Malawi head of programmes Peter Mangani said the organisation has lined up activities to empower women and girls in the country.

“ActionAid delivers programmes in all 28 districts in Malawi that are guided by human rights and feminism principles as one way of supporting women to realise their economic rights,” he said.

Mangani stressed that the organisation will continuously engage the media on various issues that target women in the country.

“Women and girls are vulnerable hence the need to venture into businesses that would enable them earn a living and improve their lives,” he said.

Mangani said in 2015, ActionAid reached out to 855 women with VSLs and business management skills training.

ActionAid Malawi started in 1990 and encourages women advancement, among others. n

ActionAid Malawi started in 1990 and encourages women advancement, among others. n





