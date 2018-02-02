Africa is grieving following the untimely death of top Ugandan artist Mowzey Radio who died Thursday morning in his country’s capital Kampala.

Radio succumbed to head injuries which he sustained during an alleged pub brawl in Entebbe, about two weeks ago.

Media reports indicate that the fight left him in a comma, a condition that landed him in a hospital in Kampala.

His demise has incited a sombre atmosphere across the continent with politicians, musicians and the general public mourning the fallen hero.

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has expressed sadness over the loss. The leader made a financial contribution amounting to $8300 towards Radio’s medical bills a day before his death.

Ugandan top artist, Jose Chameleon has also made his sad feelings known over the loss. Award winning Kenyan group Sauti Sol has also joined the long list of public figures paying tributes to Radio.

Radio whose real name was Moses Ssekibogo, was one half of a duo which was popularly known as Radio and Weasel. They took the continent by storm with their hit song titled Ability.

During his growth days as a musician, he used to be a backing vocalist for Jose Chameleon. In 2008 he split with Chameleon to form the Goodlyfe crew with the legendary musician’s younger brother Weasel whose real name is Douglas Mayanja.

As a duo, Radio and Weasel made music noise for 10 years with chat topping hits. Among their associated acts is Nigerian singer Wizkid.

Radio’s funeral is due to take place on Saturday.