A Catholic Priest from the Archdiocese of Lilongwe identified as Father Chipalamwazani was on Thursday attacked by armed thugs.

The development comes a barely two weeks after another Catholic Priest identified as Father Tony Mukomba who is now late was attacked by armed thugs in Nguludi, Chiradzulu.

According to an eyewitness, Father Chipalamwazani met his fate at around 19:00hrs along bye pass road in the capital Lilongwe.

The source said the armed thugs forced the Priest out of his vehicle while demanding cash.

The armed thugs went with personal documents and damaged the vehicle. The Priest reported the scene to police just after the incident.