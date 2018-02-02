The Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has asked government to provide security for people with albinism instead of only relying on their relatives.

APAM president Overstone Kondowe made the remarks after thugs tampered with a grave of a person with albinism in Mulanje.

On 27 January, thugs in Mulanje dug up the grave of a 42 year old woman with albinism.

The criminals then cut off the dead woman’s hands, legs and breasts.

Kondowe said investigations are currently underway regarding the issue.

He therefore asked government to make sure that graves of persons with albinism are protected at any cost instead of leaving relatives of the bereaved families to guard the graves.

He said relatives alone cannot manage to guard people with albinism to and from schools, to places of work and at their graves when they die.