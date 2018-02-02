An eight-year-old boy in Nsanje has been found dead after he submerged in a filled up well, Nsanje Police Station has confirmed the incident.

Nsanje Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Agnes Zalakoma said Mabvuto Khisimisi of Hapalikusala Village in the area of Senior Chief Malemia was discovered floating in the well on February 1, 2018 after he went missing on the night of January 31.

“Mabvuto went missing on the night of January 31, 2018 and his mother Mary Khisimisi reported the incident to police. However, at around 6:30 a.m. the body of Mabvuto was found floating in the well,” Zalakoma said.

She added that postmortem conducted at the nearby health facility indicated that death was as a result of suffocation.

The police publicist, therefore, has advised parents and guardians to take care of their children to avoid a repeat of such sad incidents.

“This is the second case in two months. Two months ago, a Standard Three learner at Dinde Primary School in the district also drowned in a trench when he was trying to swim.

“Let me take this opportunity to advise parents and guardians to take care of children to prevent similar cases during this rainy season,” Zalakoma said.

Source: Mana