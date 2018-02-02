



The Super League side Civil Sporting Club has kick-started their squad restructuring exercise by releasing six players and holding mass player trials to find replacements.

Those released are Dan Msimuko, Anthony Banda, Thiago Botha, Alick Jana, Calvin Malikebu and Mapopa Kaunda, Civil general secretary Ronald Chiwaula disclosed yesterday.

Nine players have now left the club during the off season window.

Midfielder Joseph Kachule announced his retirement, winger Righteous Banda joined Nyasa Big Bullets while striker Innocent Tanganyika signed for Mozambique side Costa do Sol.

“The technical panel now faces the task of replacing the players we have released. We want players that are more competition so that we have a strong squad,” Chiwaula said.

The GS meanwhile has said that the club is scouting for new players.

“We invited players that felt have what it takes to play in the Super League. We have been trying them and the exercise is still ongoing. We believe that we will find good players to strengthen our squad,” he said.

In the meantime, Chiwaula has also disclosed that they are negotiating with Kachule to reverse his retirement.

“Joseph hasn’t officially resigned but we learned through the media that he wants to retire. We still need his experience so we are negotiating so he can play one more season,” he said.

Meanwhile one fo the off-loaded players Banda said he still has a running contract with the club.

“I will be waiting for

compensation,” he said. n

