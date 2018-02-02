



African Parks (AP) has appealed to communities around Liwonde National Park and Majete Wildlife Reserve to conserve natural forests and avoid poaching.

AP country director Patricio Ndadzela said this in Liwonde, Machinga on Wednesday during the 2018 Annual Consultative Stakeholders Meeting to give people feedback on the gains made and its strategic plan for the future.

AP is the concessionaire of Liwonde National Park in Machinga, Majete and Nkhotakota wildlife reserves in Chikwawa and Nkhotakota districts respectively.

In an interview, Ndadzela said tourism plays an important role to the country’s economy; hence, the need for people around these places to exercise caution in conservation, management and protection of forests and animals.

He said protected areas are under threat as well-managed parks are fast declining, stressing this is retrogressive as it affects the growth of the tourism sector.

“There is need for the communities to completely get involved in the management of parks and wildlife reserves by embarking on a number of efforts such as tree planting,” said Ndazela.

He said AP last year managed to increase number of visitors in all the three places and built magnificent structures as a result of collaborative efforts with the communities and other players.

In his remarks, senior parks and wildlife officer Alex Chunga called upon traditional leaders to continue sensitising their subjects to the significance of wildlife.

He said government is keen to help organisations wishing to invest in the tourism sector. n

