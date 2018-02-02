Immigration officers at Songwe border have arrested 8 illegal immigrants who were being transported to Dedza.

According to Songwe immigration spokesperson Chrispin Mawindo, at around 8 o’clock in the evening on Wednesday they received a tip from a well-wisher that some Malawian men were planning to transport illegal immigrants to Dedza during the night.

According to Mawindo, at around 11 o’clock officers led by assistant immigration officer Shadreck Luwemba mounted a roadblock at Pusi trading centre.

“At around 12 midnight a minibus registration number KU 2050 arrived at the roadblock but the driver did not stop for officers to search the vehicle.

“Officers then started chasing after the minibus. At Kiwe roadblock the minibus driver did not stop again. He hit and broke the metal barrier which damaged the vehicle in the process. The minibus stopped after a short distance,” he added.

The driver jumped out together with some illegal immigrants and when officers reached the scene they only found a minibus and 8 illegal immigrants.

Yesterday, the 8 illegal immigrants were taken to court by police for prosecution.

The magistrate ordered the deportation of the 8 and ruled that the minibus in question be forfeited and given to Karonga police station to help the station in the fight against illegal migration.