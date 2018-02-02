



Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that the Confederation of African Football (CAF)-B coaching course will be limited to coaches who have been active for the past two years.

The course will see participants attaining CAF-B coaching license which is a minimum requirement for one to coach a Super League club and is scheduled for early April.

FAM technical director John Kaputa said the new CAF modalities bar inactive coaches to upgrade to CAF-B license.

“The CAF-B coaches training course is on early April. However, this time around for one to be considered for the training, the new modalities are that he or she must be active in coaching for two years. There are no shortcuts,” said the CAF instructor.

National Coaches Association of Malawi (NCAM) has since welcomed the development, saying while clubs are lacking qualified coaches, coaches should not stay idle.

“We are comfortable with the arrangement. It will encourage involvement. You are aware that many local clubs are lacking qualified coaches. We feel these coaches would use the knowledge gained by joining these clubs,” he said.

According to Kaputa, there are over 70 coaches with CAF-C license that are supposed to upgrade to CAF-B.

However, the cohort, according to CAF rule, is limited to 40 learners. n

