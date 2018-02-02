SHARE


More than 900 South African miners have been rescued after they were trapped in a gold mine for 24 hours due to power loss.

A rescued miner gestures out a bus window carrying some of the hundreds of miners rescued from the Beatrix gold mine

The incident is reportedly to have happened on Wednesday night after a violent storm that knocked out power supply was witnessed thereby trapping the miners inside Beatrix mine which is in Welkom town, 290km south-west of Johannesburg.

Angry family members had gathered near the mine waiting to hear news of their relatives, who had spent more than a full day underground, local Medias reported.

the trapping was caused due to loss of power at Beatrix gold mine

According to James Wellsted, a spokesman for managing company Sibanye-Stillwater which owns the Beatrix mine, the miners had stayed close to the shaft to ensure they were in a well-ventilated area with ready access to food and water being delivered.

“(We kept them there), rather than trying to use a secondary escape way, which would have entailed a four hour walk,” he told South African medias.

power had reportedly to have been restored later

South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) had said Thursday it was “extremely concerned” about the situation.

South Africa is a leading gold producer, but safety in the industry is often questioned.



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here