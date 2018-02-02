Member of Parliament for Balaka North Lucius Banda has expressed concern over an increase of expired Anti-Retroviral drugs (ARVs) on the market as observed by one of the country’s local daily papers Daily Times.

According to the paper, the police in Balaka on Wednesday arrested Bwanali Zaibu who was found with 79 bottles of expired ARVs.

It is said the suspect used to administer the drugs to people from Ulongwe, an area far away from government health facilities.

Writing on his official facebook page Banda questioned government on the matter, saying the development poses a serious threat to the community.

“Why is our government allowing such drugs to be on our streets where even our own children can access them? Why is our Malawi government allowing various people have such quantities on hand that are expired and giving them to patients that are taking these important drugs to live longer?

“Is it not time that we as Malawians speak out on such? These matters of donated medical drugs some have a year or less before they expire? Are we a dumping ground? Do our medical service providers get sensitization on the dangers of expired medical drugs and the dangers of giving them to patients and even further for those doing this, do they understand the laws of medical practice?” queried Banda.

He added: “Is this done because no proper medical lawsuits such as malpractice have been filed against such?

“Why should we continue to seat and watch this happening to our brothers, sisters, mothers and fathers? What if the person taking such Is your relative? Would you allow such?”

Banda also asked donors to stop donating drugs which are about to expire.

“May the government of Malawi seek better ways of enforcing this issues such as ensuring donated items do not come into the country that are less than a year to expiry? We are not a dumping ground. Ensure donated items are used properly for the betterment of the lives of Malawians as these are the same Malawians you will need to vote for you. Ensuring relevant authorities as working hard to ensure that drugs they are about to expire or have expired are destroyed to avoid such flooding of expired drugs are in our clinical service centers as well as the streets.

“They are so many ways that can be taken to ensure such is taken care of and ensure that my fellow Malawians are treated with the best health care that includes the use of drugs that are not expired,” added Banda.