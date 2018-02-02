Police in Nkhotakota are keeping in custody a 40-year-old man for raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

Nkhotakota police deputy spokesperson Paul Malimwe said the man Mackson Kampheta raped the child after the mother to the victim had gone to Lilongwe.

“She left the victim and her siblings with the stepfather. The suspect took advantage of the absence of the mother to force himself on the innocent girl and advised her not to reveal to anyone about the matter,” Malimwe said.

“When the mother came back, the victim revealed the whole ordeal to her and she swiftly reported the matter to police.”

Results from a hospital positively revealed that she was indeed raped.

When the suspect learnt that the matter had been reported to police, he ran away but was arrested on January 29 at Mwansambo trading centre in the district.

He will appear before Nkhotakota first grade magistrate court to answer charges of defilement contrary to section 138(1).

The rapist hails from Kamongolo village, Traditional Authority Mwansambo in Nkhotakota.