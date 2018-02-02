By Robert Kumwenda

Regional Governor for the south for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Charles Mchacha has said recent developments that have been happening in the party in less than ten months is a sign that that the party is picking up.

He said they are receiving people who are joining the party from daily basis from Nsanje, Mphalombe, Chiradzulu and other areas at their offices in Blantyre.

“This is because of various developments projects that the DPP government is doing and there is enough food to take us to two years,” he said.

Mchacha said Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is a good leader because he does believe in politics of vengeance; he only speaks about development that is the reason why people are joining them.

He further said this also shows that people have now started appreciating the developments which the president is doing.