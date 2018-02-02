Just hours after President Peter Mutharika commissioned 55 megawatts of electricity from diesel powered generators, a section of Malawians have hit at the President.

In a survey that Malawi24 conducted, residents of Blantyre lamented that there was no change in the electricity programme despite the additional megawatts.

A resident of Mbayani, Sam Malimba told Malawi24 that the additional power has seen no improvement in the electricity supply.

“Nothing has changed for us, we are still living in darkness for most parts of the day,” he said.

Rebecca Nzunga from Machinjiri said that there also was no change in their area despite the additional power to the national grid.

“I expected the situation to be like during Christmas but so far nothing has changed, the President cheated us,” she said.

Chifundo Moyo who resides in Kanjedza also dismissed the additional power as a campaign trick.

“I don’t see any change, whom are the generators serving? Maybe only Sanjika,” he said.

Malawians have been enduring long hours of darkness following low levels of water in the Shire River which is used for producing hydro electricity.

A lot of people have faulted the Peter Mutharika led administrator for the blackouts.

On Wednesday President Mutharika commissioned an additional 55 megawatts from diesel powered generators to add to the national grid.