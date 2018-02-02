Following Abel Mwakilama’s move to Portugal, his youth team is demanding a cut of his transfer fee.

Mwakilama who was playing for Chitipa United recently joined a Portuguese lower division side for K2.9 million.

General Secretary for Mzuzu Police Youth Wisdom Kimu Matuya told Malawi24 that they are wondering why they were not given any money following the player’s move to Portugal.

“Abel Mwakilama was our player, he was playing for Mzuzu Police Youth and later we loaned him to Moyale Barracks but he moved to Chitipa due to his father’s relocation from Mzuzu to Chitipa.

“Chitipa is not owning the player and now we are just wondering that the said team is involved in his transfer to Portugal. Anyway in youth football we don’t sell players but at least they should give us a development fee so that we can assist other players with materials like buying boots, match balls and even jerseys,” said Matuya.

He added that the behavior of poaching players from youth sides is growing in Malawi and when the players are sold teams forget that there were people who worked hard to develop the player.