Paramount Chief Kawinga of Machinga, who was shot by armed robbers and was being treated at Zomba Central Hospital, has been referred to Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre for specialized treatment.

Chief Kawinga was shot by unknown armed thugs at his headquarters in Machinga on the wee hours of Tuesday.

The armed thugs also shot other people including Paramount Chief Kawinga’s son.

The armed thugs also went away with cash amounting to over K1,000,000,00. and 3 mobile phones. They also damaged two vehicles belonging to the Chief.

Paramount Chief Kawinga on Wednesday morning underwent a successful operation at Zomba Central Hospital and health officials told this publication that the Chief was recovering well.

Meanwhile police are yet to trace the culprits.