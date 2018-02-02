



Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has recognised Corled Nkosi, a Malawian as the Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of his exceptional voluntary service—building a hydroelectric power plant to supply electricity to his local community.

According to a statement from the office of the Queen made available to the Nation Online through the office of the British embassy to Malawi, in the lead up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting scheduled for London on April 19 to 20, 2018, her Majesty The Queen as Head of the Commonwealth thanked inspirational volunteers across the 52 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond.

“By sharing these stories of service, the Heads of Government meeting will celebrate inspirational acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth and help inspire others as well as supporting the creation of two other hydroelectric systems.

His work has benefitted over 2,000 people helping supply local homes and businesses with free and sustainable electricity,” the statement reads in part.

Nkosi was presented with a personalised certificate signed by Her Majesty The Queen as Head of the Commonwealth on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 during a meeting between the British High Commissioner and a group of volunteers doing inspiring work in communities across Malawi.

Receiving the award, Nkosi said he was so excited to receive the Point of Light Award from the Head of Commonwealth, Her Majesty The Queen.

“Most people would not have known me before this award, but now, through the Commonwealth, my humble project will be appreciated by many,” he said.

UK High Commissioner to Malawi Holly Tett said she was impressed with Nkosi’s ingenuity and drive to achieve a better life for himself, his family and community by providing electricity.

Said the High Commissioner: “Inspiring young people like Corled are the future of the Commonwealth and give us all the hope that we will be able to face global challenges.”

The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 52 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace.

The Heads of Government meeting will bring together leaders from all the 52 Member countries to reaffirm common values, address shared global challenges and agree how to work to create a better future for all citizens, especially young people.

“Voluntary service is a vital part of this agenda, which is why Her Majesty The Queen has chosen to recognise outstanding volunteers across the Commonwealth in this special way,” said the queen.

The Point of Light awards recognise outstanding volunteers every day of the week – people whose service is making a difference in their communities and whose story can inspire others to creative innovative solutions to social challenges in their own communities and beyond.

It began in America under President George Bush and today over 6,000 US Points of Light have been recognised.

The scheme has the support of all living US Presidents and since 2014 the UK Prime Minister has been recognising a daily Point of Light from the UK, with almost 900 now recognised.

The theme for this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting is ‘Towards a Common Future.’

The post Queen Elizabeth II honours Malawian appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link