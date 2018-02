Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has recognised Corled Nkosi, a Malawian as the Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of his exceptional voluntary service—building a hydroelectric power plant to supply electricity…

The post Queen honours Malawian Corled Nkosi self-made engineer behind Kasangazi power plant: Commonwealth Points of Light award appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link