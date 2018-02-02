Balaka First Grade Magistrate Court has fined a 43-year-old man a total cash of K100, 000 for causing death due reckless driving.

The convict identified as Henry Mwale killed a 46-year-old man identified as Esau Laudon on 22 January along the Liwonde-Balaka road.

The court heard through the state prosecutor Lawrence Tchalisoni, that during that time, the deceased was in the process of crossing the road from one side to another when the convict who was speeding appeared from nowhere and hit him.

The prosecutor prayed with the court that Mwale should be handed a stiff punishment to deter would be offenders.

Concurring with the state prosecutor, First Grade Magistrate Felix Mandala said the convict really deserved a hard punishment since his negligence claimed a person`s life.

He then Sentenced Mwale to 24-months imprisonment with hard labour in default of K100, 000 fine.

He comes from Nyengera village in the area of traditional authority Dzoole in Dowa.