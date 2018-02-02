Gospel singer Thoko Suya is back in the limelight and this time she has worked on hymn songs, some of which were being forgotten, and the album is titled Hymns.

Suya, who has three albums to her credit-among them Amandikonda and Adzandinyamula, said yesterday that the Hymns album was ready.

“The Hymns album is ready. I started working on the songs in November but now everything is ready and we will start distribution today,” Suya said.

She said that, for a long time, hymns have inspired and blessed a lot of lives spiritually; hence, taking up the task.

“Following suggestions from my fans, fellow artists, Thoko Suya Ministries partners and Pastor Chris Suya, my husband, I decided to work on this album. This is a dedication to people and my husband,” Suya said.

The singer said she worked with different artists in the Hymns album. They include Limbani Simenti, Mac Kachingwe, Asiphe K, Grace Maliza and Allan Jogi.

“I would like to say that people should get prepared to listen to Hymns in this album which I believe will lift their spiritual life to greater heights,” she said.

The album has 10 songs which were recorded by Steve Mereka except ‘Mwana Wa Mberere’ which was recorded by Thomas Hojan in Cape Town, South Africa.

Suya said she was thankful to people who sponsored the work for her to go to the studio and record the songs.

“As I earlier indicated, the songs were selected by people who support my ministry, pastors, including my husband and fans. They compiled them and all I did was just to go to the studio,”Suya said.

She said that she has not changed direction by working on Hymns.

“I have my own songs but this selection is special. Actually, I will also work on another album with my own compositions but, for now, I had to work on these hymns,” Suya said.

Some of the songs in the 10-track album include ‘Thanthwe’, ‘Mtima Wa Mbuyako’, ‘Adzaoneka’, ‘Usikuwo’, ‘Ndinu Chidzalo’, ‘Pokhala Mtendere’, and ‘Mphete’, a bonus track which, she said, is dedicated to her husband.