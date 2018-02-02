Azam Tigers have declared that there is no room at the club for all players deemed excess baggage elsewhere.

This has come from Tigers’ Technical Director Robin Alufandika as the team prepares to hold trials for new players from next week.

“From Monday 5 February, we are inviting all interested players, preferably young stars who have never tasted elite football, to come and showcase their talent. The trials will last for two weeks,” said Alufandika.

The exercise will come at a time when other Super League sides like Nyasa Big Bullets and Blue Eagles have released experienced players deemed surplus to requirements.

But Alufandika says all rejects have no room at the club.

“Why should we go for other team’s leftovers when we feel that we are even better than those teams? We at Tigers make stars, then we let them join those other clubs, so we cannot welcome anybody who has flopped elsewhere. We only have time and room to develop young stars into top players, not flops,” said Alufandika.

George Nyirenda and Jimmy Zakazaka who are among the four players released by Bullets, turned out for Tigers at some point in their respective careers.

Other free agents released after the expiry of their respective contracts are Bernard Chimaimba and Silva Chalwe both formerly of Bullets, while four other players are available for sale or loan.

Luke Milanzi, Dave Ng’ambi and Tizgowere Kumwenda are but a few, shown the door at Eagles.

While Tigers’ door is firmly shut for such free agents, as well put by their flamboyant technical director, Super League rookies Karonga United are keen for their services but rather restricted by financial constraints.

“We would have loved to sign some of these free agents to bring experience to our youthful squad, but such players have their own financial demands which we cannot afford to fulfil,” said Karonga Chairperson Alfeyo Chipanga Banda.

Chipanga however confirmed that they have roped in ex-Eagles player Grant Zakumbuyo on a bosman transfer.

He joined the squad on Thursday, as the team begun its pre-season training.