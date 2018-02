When TNM broke the news during the draw, Rumphi based fisherman Henry Msowoya said he can’t be excited before receiving the prize. Today his joy is exceeding when TNM fulfilled its promise to handover a…

The post TNM’s Kwatentha Promo winner Rumphi fisherman gets Toyota Hilux: One more still up for grabs appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link