Queen Elizabeth lll of the United Kingdom has recognised a self-made Malawian engineer with a Points of Light award.

According to UK High Commission in Malawi, the Malawian volunteer Corled Nkosi, has been recognised by the Queen for his exceptional service of providing his community with free hydro-electric power.

“Delighted to announce that Her Majesty The

Queen has recognised a Malawian, Corled Nkosi, with a Points of Light award for his exceptional service of providing his community with free hydro-electric power.

“Corled, a self-made engineer, who got educated only up to O Level (Form 4), is an inspiring volunteer who powers his own village using a hydro-electric station which he made from scrap metals & other junk items,” said the UK High Commission.

Nkosi is the second person, after Len Peters of Trinidad and Tobago, to be recognised in the Commonwealth Points of Light series.

The Points of Light series is a special series of awards recognising inspiring volunteers from 52 countries which are members of the Commonwealth.