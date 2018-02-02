By Robert Kumwenda

Umodzi Party leader Professor John Chisi says his party might work with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) because their manifesto is similar to theirs.

Chisi said what the DPP government is doing like building technical colleges is what is in there manifesto which says that wherever there is a primary school there should be a college.

“We are ready to work with DPP if they want us, it is up to them to want us to work with them not us, “he said.

He however commended the government of professor Peter Mutharika for commissioning the gensets saying this is good development because we never had this before.

The Umodzi Party leader said this will create business and there will be employment as investors will come to invest in the country.

He therefore criticized other opposition leaders who just criticize government because of jealous just to make other people to feel pain.

“We should take part in saying things that can develop our country, we are saying that we are ready to work with DPP because we know their manifesto we would have loved also to work with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) but we do not know their manifesto,” he said.

Chisi has also disclosed that he contest as a member of parliament for Blantyre City South east constituency.