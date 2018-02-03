



Nyasa Big Bullets coach Rogers Yasin and his assistant Elijah Kananji will be offered one-year deals, the club’s chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya confirmed yesterday.

This comes after the People’s Team announced, last week, that they would retain their coaching panel.

Said Haiya: “It has been agreed that the duration should be one year and as stated earlier on, they will be offered performance-based contracts with specific targets.

“The targets include winning the TNM Super League championship and some cups.”

Yasin yesterday said they have been informed verbally about the one-year deals as well as the targets.

“But we are yet to see the contracts and, therefore, I can only comment after going through it,” he said.

Last season Bullets finished as runners-up in the Super League. They also won the Carlsberg Cup. n

