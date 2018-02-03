SHARE


Nyasa Big Bullets coach Rogers Yasin and his assistant Elijah Kananji will be offered one-year deals, the club’s chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya confirmed yesterday.

This comes after the People’s Team announced, last week, that they would retain their coaching panel.

Yet to put pen-to-paper:
Yasin (L) and Kananji

Said Haiya: “It has been agreed that the duration should be one year and as stated earlier on, they will be offered performance-based contracts with specific targets.

“The targets include winning the TNM Super League championship and some cups.”

Yasin yesterday  said they have been informed verbally about the one-year deals as well as the targets.

“But we are yet to see the contracts and, therefore, I can only comment after going through it,” he said.

Last season Bullets finished as runners-up in the Super League. They also won the Carlsberg Cup. n

The post BB coaches offered one-year deals appeared first on The Nation Online.



Source link

