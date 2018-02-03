The Catholic Church in Malawi has pledged to give humanitarian support to victims of natural disasters in the country.

The development follows reports of dry spells and armyworms that have destroyed many hectares of maize which is Malawi’s staple food.

Speaking in Lilongwe during a meeting of Catholic bishops, chairperson of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa said the Church is to support the needy disaster victims.

Msusa added that the Catholic Church is to be geared on social development in the country as directed by its newly launched five year strategic plan.

The Catholic bishop also expressed worry over the increased poverty in the country and concern over the political instability in the country ahead of the general elections in 2019.

Reports reveal that some Malawians are to be food insecure due to prolonged dry spells and armyworms in the current rainy season.

The Malawi leader Peter Mutharika appealed for support from well-wishers both local and international to help fight the pests.