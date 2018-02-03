What may as well be described as the first fashion show to be held in a rural area, particularly Chiringa in Phalombe, was held recently at Diston Lodge.

Twenty models – 10 female and 10 male– took to the stage and cat walked inside the lodge’s Anana Memorial Hall to show off the design skills of the Chiringa Tailors Association.

The show was jointly organised by the newly opened Diston Lodge and Chiringa Tailors Association.

The fashion show attracted a good audience and random interviews with people indicated that they were impressed with the designs which were showcased.

With fashion making steady progress in the country, the fashion show brought the best from the Chiringa Tailors Association.

Eighteen of the models were young men and women drawn from three secondary schools in the Chiringa area.

Not to be outdone, two elderly women, who proudly strutted on the stage dressed in the fashion of yester-years, were a marvel to watch.

Speaking at the fashion show, lodge manager, Loveness Mponda, thanked Vice-President Saulos Chilima and Mapeto David Whitehead for supporting the show with materials.

She said the purpose of building the Anana Memorial Hall was to give the people of Chiringa and surrounding areas an opportunity to showcase their skills.

“Today, we are appreciating styles of designers as well as models who showcased their cat-walking skills,” Mponda said.

Mponda said, in future, other skills would be taught and showcased in the hall.

According to Mponda, the Chiringa Fashion show will be taking place every festive season.

Chiringa Tailors Association Chairperson, John Twaya, said his organisation was proud to stage the first ever fashion show in the area.

“We are the best when it comes to fashion of all ages,” Twaya said.