Acts 19:20 “So the word of the Lord grew mightily and prevailed.”

The Word of God is living and active (Heb 4:12) and one of the characteristics of a living thing is ability to grow. The Word can be grown and as the Word grows, it dominates and prevails over all circumstances in life. Study and meditation of the Word grows that Word in you.

Colossians 3:16 “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom, teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.” Be rich in Word.

That would change everything in you. That would change you make you a sure success because the Word will prevail over every weakness and any failures.

Joshua 1:7-8 “Only be strong and very courageous, that you may observe to do according to all the law which Moses My servant commanded you; do not turn from it to the right hand or to the left, that you may prosper wherever you go.

This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate in it day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success.”

Psalm 1:2-3 “But his delight is in the law of the Lord, And in His law he meditates day and night. He shall be like a tree Planted by the rivers of water, That brings forth its fruit in its season, Whose leaf also shall not wither; And whatever he does shall prosper.”

Proverbs 4:20-22 “My son, give attention to my words; Incline your ear to my sayings. Do not let them depart from your eyes; Keep them in the midst of your heart; For they are life to those who find them, And health to all their flesh.”

Confession

The Word is working and prevailing in my life and circumstances. The Word makes me a success. In Jesus name. Amen

