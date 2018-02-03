Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneugden has named a 20 man squad to go into a two week training camping on Sunday at Mpira Village.

The list has excluded Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security players as they are preparing for continental competitions.

Before the commencement of the training, the players are expected to undergo a medical checkup.

Ernest Kakhobwe is back into the squad after recovering from his injury while up-and-coming players Peter Banda from Griffin Young Stars and Chimwemwe Idana have also made it into the camp.

Below is the full squad list:

GOALKEEPERS

Charles Thom – Dwangwa United FC Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers FC Lehman Nthala – Kamuzu Barracks FC Ernest Kakhobwe – Nyasa Big Bullets FC

DEFENDERS

John Lanjesi – Nyasa Big Bullets FC Charles Petro – Premier Bet Wizards FC Gomezgani Chirwa – Civil Sporting Club FC Ian Chinyama – Nyasa Big Bullets FC Yamikani Fodya – Nyasa Big Bullets FC

MIDFIELDERS

Chimwemwe Idana – Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve Chikoti Chirwa – Red Lions FC Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers FC Mike Mkwate – Nyasa Big Bullets FC

STRIKERS & WINGERS