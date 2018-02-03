Police in Dedza have expressed worry over the increase in number of deaths caused by road accidents in the district.

Dedza police spokesperson Edward Kabango said in an interview that last month’s statistics show an increase in number of accidents and deaths than the same period last year a development which he described as a worrisome.

According to Kabango, among the people who have lost their lives this year is a Catholic Father at Nakalazi Church under Mua Parish who died after his motorcycle collided with another motorcycle and two primary school students who lost their lives in separate road accidents.

Kabango attributed most of the accidents to speeding and failure among drivers to observe road signs.

“During January this year, Dedza recorded 9 road accidents and 8 of them were fatal claiming 8 lives and the other one was serious and the victim is still admitted to the Kamuzu Central Hospital where he is still receiving treatment.

“In the same month last year, 7 accidents were reported and 3 lives were lost, 2 people were seriously injured while another 2 survived with minor injuries. Said Kabango.

Meanwhile, the police are calling on drivers to use recommended speed limits and observe road signs and regulations.

On Thursday, the police engaged motorcyclists at Chimbiya Trading Centre where the taxi operators were equipped with techniques on road usage.