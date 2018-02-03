Fans in Lilongwe are in for a rare treat Saturday at Madsoc Theatre when artists Lulu and Ernest Ikwanga will take them on a musical explosion dubbed All About Guitars.

This is a platform where people will experience the power of the guitar as the two are among the country’s finest guitarists.

Madsoc Theatre, which has, in the past two weeks, been active with activities related to theatre, is giving a chance to people to enjoy the sound of the guitar, with Lulu and Ikwanga ready to do the magic.

Ikwanga and Lulu grew up as friends in the same neighbourhood, meeting almost every day as they both were connected through the guitar.

They met and played each day up to the time they were both members of Mathumela Band, which Lulu still owns. Ikwanga then decided to take a solo path.

The two are surely household names and, undoubtedly, among Malawi’s crème de la crème guitarists with amazing musical experience.

“All About Guitars brings them together after a long time of no official collaboration or concert,” Madsoc Theatre proprietor, Stanley Mambo, said yesterday.

Mambo said the concert, which will be supported by Mbanaye, aims at raising funds for Ikwanga and Mbanaye, who are travelling to Zanzibar, Tanzania, where they will represent Malawi at the Sauti za Busara Festival.

Ikwanga and Mbanaye were selected to perform at the festival and this platform will also serve as a farewell concert while giving the two a chance to show what they will display in Zanzibar.

“This means a lot to me, [especially] to fly the country’s flag in Zanzibar for the first time and introduce my music to fans that side,” Ikwanga said.

The guitarist, who has shared the stage with several international acts and launched his latest album Chisekese last year, said they were prepared for the Sauti za Busara Festival and that this concert is a preview.

Lulu said, through the concert, they want to celebrate good times and express their feelings for music.

“We have been friends with Ernest since way back and we have seen each other struggling and making a difference and, as such, we are set. There is more to do this year, as you know that I will also be releasing a single titled ‘Sendera’ on Monday,” he said.

Lulu, who has also done a wedding song with Madalitso Band titled ‘Mwina Ndiwe’, will on Sunday come face to face with Skeffa Chimoto at Capital City Motel in Lilongwe.