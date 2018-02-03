Lilongwe-based Hip Hop artist and hit maker, Martse has announced plans to release his first ever album this year titled ‘Truth Only’.

The artist, born Martin Nkhata said he wants his fans to be taken by surprise, hence not revealing the actual dates for the new release.

“My album is titled ‘Truth only’ and the first song it is called Dosage, which features Bucci and was produced by AK and Tricky beats. The whole list of the tracks will be made public soon,” he said.

The Mwano award-winning artist told his fans on social media that they can access and download the new track on Malawimusic.com while waiting for the full album which he said will be “unique’ in terms of message.

The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) finale has since promised to deliver a well baked product full of slay hits, bearing in mind that it is his first album and does not want to disappoint his fans.

“During my music career, I have been producing singles and fans have always asked me when I would produce a full album; well this year they have the answer,” he added.

Martse started his music journey over a decade ago rubbing shoulders with Mphatso Katopola AKA Dzimbiri of the now defunct KHAMRADZI band.

He also has a mix-tape to his credit titled Raps and Dances which has three popular tracks like Mfana Otenthadi, Eya Zikutheka and Go deeper.

