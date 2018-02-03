



Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leaders in the North have warned party members against glorifying individuals in the run-up to 2019 elections.

Kezzie Msukwa chairperson for the North-North region and North-South region deputy chairperson Gracious Soko issued the warning in separate interviews on Thursday.

MCP has found itself in a fix following the joining of Lower Shire political giant Sidik Mia, who has already expressed interest to contest for the position of first deputy president, currently occupied by Richard Msowoya.

Mia has also expressed interest to be picked as running-mate to MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera. Msowoya also wants the post.

Last Sunday, the MCP national executive committee (NEC) resolved to suspend Msowoya and secretary general Gustave Kaliwo for allegedly trying to destabilise the party.

In an interview, Msukwa urged party cadres to promote team-work and stop glorifying individuals to amass winning votes for the party.

He said neither Msowoya nor Mia can amass votes as individuals that can win MCP an election, but team-work.

Msukwa then warned MCP members against rushing to endorse a running-mate, saying that is the prerogative of the party’s president.

“Anyone can be chosen running-mate and whosoever the president chooses to be running-mate, the region will support,” he said.

On his part, Soko stressed on the need to prioritise team work.

“As a region we know that what people are saying at grass roots level is what leaders follow. Leaders cannot impose things on people on the ground,” said Soko.

Meanwhile, political scientist Nandin Patel has said the race for first vice-presidency in MCP between Mia and Msowoya is interesting.

She said, in an e-mail response, that both candidates have their special strengths.

“While [Mia] can bring support from the Southern Region, which the party desperately needs, the other candidate [Msowoya] has a deep understanding and judgement of constitutional and democratic issues and has demonstrated leadership qualities as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly,”said Patel.

