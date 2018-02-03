Muslims in the country have been told to pray for good rains in the current growing season.

The call was made by Sheikh Maqsood Bwanali at Gologota masjid in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

According to Sheikh Bwanali, every Muslim in the country should have a responsibility to ask Allah (God) for the good rains so that crops in Malawi should grow well.

“It is the responsibility of every Muslim to pray for good rains so that Allah (God) may give us good rains. We may be doing this individually in each and every prayer five times daily,” Sheikh Bwanali said.

He added that it can be great if Muslims in the country organised a day to hold a special prayer asking Allah to give Malawi good rains.

“I haven’t heard anywhere Muslims holding special prayers for good rains. It can be great if we can do this since Allah (God) can hear our voice coherently. As for now, I can just urge every Muslim in the country to be doing in each and Swalaat (prayer).” Sheikh Bwanali said.

Recently, President Peter Mutharika asked people in the country to pray for good rains.

In a State House statement that was released, the president said Malawians should pray for good rains, a productive rainy season and an end to dry spells in some areas of the country

On natural disasters happening during the current rainy season, Mutharika said Malawians should support victims of the disasters and pray for them.

The Malawi leader called upon the faith community and all Malawians to take part in the prayers.

Some parts of the country are not receiving good rains and there are fears that many Malawians will be affected by hunger this year.