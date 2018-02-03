



Be Forward Wanderers have said their friendly match against age-old rivals Nyasa Big Bullets is on at Bingu National Stadium today in Lilongwe.

There had been a cloud of uncertainty over the match following the controversy regarding Nomads’ participation in the CAF Champions League.

Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao, team manager Stevie Madeira and Bullets chief executive officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya yesterday confirmed that the match is on.

Said Butao: “We are going ahead with our preparations for the CAF Champions League while awaiting determination from our sponsors [Be Forward Limited].

“That is why we trained today [yesterday] and we are travelling to Lilongwe for the match.”

The Nomads team manager Stevie Madeira also said regardless of other developments, they will proceed with the Bullets friendly match.

On his part, Haiya said: “I can confirm that the game is on at Bingu Stadium.”

Tomorrow, Bullets will face Masters Security in another friendly at the same venue.

Masters are also tuning up for their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round-first leg tie against Atletico Petroleos de Luanda of Angola next week.

The post Nomads, Bullets friendly on today appeared first on The Nation Online.





