Fourteen Rastafarians have been arrested in Mchinji for protesting the arrest of fellow Rastafarians who were found cultivating cannabis sativa.

Mchinji police publicist Inspector Kaitano Lubrino said police on January 31 acted on a tip-off and arrested two members of the Rastafarian religion for cultivating Indian hemp in their respective gardens.

He further said the arrests did not go well with the Rastafarian folks who later in the next morning of February 1 went to the Police Unit to rescue their member.

“A commotion started as the grouping removed the police flag and replaced it with their Rastafarian flag at the Police Unit.

“This prompted the police from the parent station to beef up manpower to the Unit and in the process twelve irate people were arrested for the offence of misconduct at a police station,” said Lubrino.

The publicist further said one of the suspects identified as Ras Meshach Banda (52) who also act as the elder of the religious gathering in the area argued with the police that there is no problem using Chamba.

He further said using marijuana staff either through smoking, eating as relish or drinking as tea is their key for exaltations and sacrifice for Jah.

In Malawi, according to regulation 4 (a) of dangerous drugs as read with section 19 subsection 1 of Dangerous Drugs Act, it is an offence to cultivate or to be found in possession of cannabis sativa and this act provides a maximum penalty of K5 000 000 fine or 14 years imprisonment with hard labor if one is found guilty.

The suspects are expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of cultivating chamba and misconduct at a police station respectively.

The suspects are; Mishack Banda aged 52, Yohane Boniface, 25, Daniel Zulu, 21, Simioni Mwale aged 27, Zambika Masoadyera aged 25, Langizo Siliya aged 24, Chadza Phiri aged 23, Patrick Mmango aged 22, Gelesomo Chemili, 35, Kabungwe Mwale aged 35, Meshach John aged 24, Jonathan Sakale aged 22, John Biliati aged 20 and Mathews Sitolo.