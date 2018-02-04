



Malawian boxers Aubrey Masamba and Enelles Nkhwanti were left humiliated in Zimbabwe after noting that there were deductions to their contractual fees.

This follows their defeats during non-title international fights at City Sports Centre in Harare, Zimbabwe last week.

Masamba, who was knocked out in the third round by Zimbabwean Tinashe Mwadziwana, was supposed to receive $400 (about K296,800) but he pocketed half the amount.

Nkhwanti, who lost to Monalisa Sibanda on a unanimous decision, signed a contract worth $300 (K222,600) but she got $190 (K140,980).

Masamba said they were yet to decide their next step on the issue as they also struggled to get tickets for their return trip.

“This is unfair because my opponent was supposed to be penalised for fighting in a heavier category but nothing happened.

“I was even supposed to get compensation from my opponent’s penalty. But it is painful that the organisers decided to halve the amount I got,” he said.

Nkhwanti said they were waiting for the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) to act on the issue because they are affiliated to the body.

“We signed contracts before the bout and what they gave us is not what we signed for. We had no option but to receive the money because we were in a foreign country,” she said.

MPBCB spokesperson, Frank Chibisa, said the two boxers were supposed to lodge an official complaint through their managers.

“Some of the boxers by-pass procedures by overlooking the role of managers. We will need copies of their contracts as well as the identity of the official who brokered the deal.

“We also need to know who accompanied them to Zimbabwe. Once we get this information, we will take up the matter,” he said.





