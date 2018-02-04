Police in Rumphi have arrested an Ethiopian national identified as Salam Ashoro for entering Malawi illegally.

According to public relations officer for Rumphi Police Victor Khamisa, Chinyoro was arrested after police were told that two vehicles coming from Karonga direction heading towards Mzuzu had carried illegal immigrants.

Upon receipt of the information follow up was made which led to the arrest of the 25-year-old Ethiopian national.

Police have also seized two Toyota Sienta vehicles which were suspected to have carried the illegal immigrants.

Drivers of the two vehicles managed to escape and are still at large. They bolted before the arrest but investigations are still underway to trace them.

Police have since thanked the community for tipping them off bout illegal immigrants in the area.