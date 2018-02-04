A 32-year-old man in Kasungu stabbed himself in a failed attempt to showcase that no knife can injure him.

Kasungu police station Deputy Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza identified the man as Kondwani Kasewe who is an employee of Alliance One Tobacco Limited based at Chilanga Estate.

Namwaza said on January 31, 2018 Kasewe was with some of his workmates when he started telling them that no knife can enter his body because he comes from Ntchisi and that his body is well protected with charms.

It is also alleged that Kasewe fished out a knife which he spat on several times before plunging it into his ribs of both sides and the knife didn’t find its way into his flesh but rather got bent.

“After seeing that the knife had failed to pierce through Kasewe’s body, one of his workmates identified as Aubrey Banda, 30 who at this particular time was coming from the market gave Kasewe a new knife to prove his claim,” Namwaza said.

Without hesitation, Kasewe also spat on the knife before plunging it into his body but this time, his alleged magic didn’t work as the knife went straight into his flesh thereby wounding him severely.

It is further alleged that, upon seeing that the knife had severely wounded him, Kasewe reported that it is the owner of the knife who had stabbed him.

Meanwhile, Banda is on police bail as police enquiries are still underway.

Currently, Kasewe is admitted at Kasungu District Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Kondwani Kasewe comes from Kafwafwa village, Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi district.