



Be Forward Wanderers got a morale booster for their Caf Champions League campaign yesterday after beating bitter rivals Nyasa Big Bullets 2-0 in a strength-testing match at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Goals from Captain Joseph Kamwendo and Essau Kanyenda separated the two sides as Wanderers warmed up for next week’s match against AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the Caf Champions League.

Bullets started the game on a high with Patrick Phiri, Righteous Banda and Mike Mkwate dominating possession with excellent ballwork.

However, Bullets lacked hunger for goals with Phiri unnecessarily holding on to the ball for too long.

Against the run of play, Kamwendo gave the Nomads the lead with a thunderous strike outside the box which gave Bullets goalkeeper Enerst Kakhobwe no chance after 15 minutes in the first half.

From that moment, the Nomads were dangerous in attack with Yamikani Chester, Peter Wadabwa and Blessings Tembo causing plenty of problems to Bullets’ defence comprising Sankhani Mkandawire, John Lanjesi and Yamikani Fodya.

Wadabwa smashed the post from close range when he received a beautiful pass from Chester in the first half.

Phiri, who was razor-sharp with his dribbles, forced Wanderers’ custodian Richard Chipuwa to make a save in the first half as he tried to force an equaliser.

The two teams went for recess with the Nomads maintaining the slender lead.

In the second half, Kanyenda added the second from close range when he connected home Chester’s goal-bound shot.

The victory means Wanderers have won two strength-testing matches, drawn once and lost once to Mozambique champions UD Songo in their first match.

Wanderers Head Coach, Yasin Osman, said he was impressed with his charges’ performance.

“I am happy with my players because they gave everything. Bullets trained for a few days but they gave us a good test and from what I have seen, we are making good progress,” Osman said.

Bullets Team Manager, James Chilapondwa, said despite the defeat, he was happy with the performance of his team.

“We are really happy that most of the new players had a grand game which is giving us hope that we will do well next season,” Chilapondwa said.

Wanderers will face Vita on Sunday in an away match whereas Masters Security will meet Petro de Luanda on Saturday in Angola.

Starting line ups –

Wanderers:

Chipuwa, Stanley Sanudi, Lucky Malata, Harry Nyirenda, Ted Sumani, Alfred Manyozo, Rafik Namwera, Kamwendo, Tembo, Chester, Wadabwa.

Bullets: Kakhobwe, Lanjesi, Fodya, Mkandawire, Mkwate, Fischer Kondowe, Banda, Nelson Kangunje, Kondwani Kumwenda, Chiukepo Msowoya, Phiri.





