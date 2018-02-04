Two illegal immigrants suspected to be Zimbabweans were on Friday denied entry at the Mwanza border post.

This is according to Mwanza border publicist Pasqually Zulu, the suspects as Mirriam Makawa aged 42 and Mr Patrick Maunda aged 27 both believed to be Zimbabwean nationals.

Zulu said the two were in Trip Trans bus and were travelling using Malawi emergency certificates which were issued at Malawi High Commission in Harare on 26 January, 2018.

The publicist said the two who claimed to be related, told immigration officials that they will be staying at a guest house in Lilongwe during their time in Malawi.

With the response officers got suspicious and detained the two for a search and further questioning.

Later it was discovered that the two know no one in Malawi even though the emergency certificates (E.C) were original.

Police established that Makawa had a Zimbabwe national ID and receipts which showed that she recently applied for a Zimbabwean passport and on the EC it was also clearly indicated that she should not apply for Malawian passport.

Zulu added that Maunda initially claimed that he came to look for his relatives in Malawi but he could not mention how he would do it.

After being further questioned, Maunda revealed that he intended to acquire a Malawi passport and return to Zimbabwe.

The two were sent back on Friday on the same bus that brought them in.

Particulars on the emergency certificates for the two indicates that they are both from Chipapa village, traditional authority Mazengera, Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, immigration department is reminding all Malawians residing outside the country and who intends to come apply or renew their passports to bring along all relevant documents to support their claim.