A goal in each half from veterans Joseph Kamwendo and Esau Kanyenda were enough to inspire Be Forward Wanderers to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Nyasa Big Bullets in a friendly match played at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Wanderers were using the match to prepare for their crucial first preliminary round clash against AS Vita in the CAF Champions League next week.

Bullets used some of their new recruits while Wanderers maintained their last season’s TNM Super League championship winning team apart from Blessings Tembo who came in for Isaac Kaliyati.

It was Bullets who dominated ball possession but Wanderers had a vision to kill when they opened the scores 17 minutes into the match following poor defending and goalkeeping from their opponents.

Newly signed Bullets player Patrick Phiri was the star of the day when he displayed brilliant football, proving all doubters wrong despite his height disadvantage.

But Bullets lacked firepower in front of goals as they created lots of goal scoring opportunities and the first half ended 1-0 in favor of the Nomads.

Come second half, both teams made changes to try to gain something out of the game but it was Wanderers who left the stadium smiling as they scored their second goal of the day.

Communication breakdown between Sankhani Mkandawire and John Lanjesi exposed Bullets at the back, allowing the former Jomo Cosmos, Rostov FC and Dwangwa United forward to slot the ball past defenseless Ernest Kakhobwe in goal for Bullets.

The People’s Team tried all they could to reduce the arrears but Wanderers defence stood firm to win the encounter.

However, there was a late incident when a Bullets defender sustained a very serious injury and was rushed to the hospital while unconscious.

The Nomads travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) next week for their CAF encounter.