



Mighty Be Forward yesterday cast away any doubts on their readiness for the CAF Champions League preliminary round qualifiers against AS Vita of DR Congo with a superb performance that saw them stun Nyasa Big Bullets 2-0 in a friendly at Bingu National Stadium.

The Nomads buried their internal wrangles which saw the team announcing they were pulling out of the continental competition on Thursday before reversing the decision.

A goal in each half from captain Joseph Kamwendo and veteran striker Esau Kanyenda was enough to grant them victory over their bitter rivals.

After dominating the opening stages of the first-half, Bullets defence was left with unanswered questions when Kamwendo’s 13th minute trademark long-range drive gave Bullets keeper Ernest Kakhobwe no chance.

The Nomads doubled the lead after recess when veteran Kanyenda, who had come in as a substitute, replacing Blessings Tembo, ghosted in the second in the 66th minute from a deflected corner-kick.

The game, which was supposed to kick-off at 2.30pm, was delayed until 3.47pm because there were no match officials.

Transport had to be sent to ferry match officials led by centre referee Patrick Ngoleka.

Despite the 2-0 margin, Bullets were not entirely a walkover, and had several chances of their own, but were not clinical enough to bury them.

Bullets featured new signings Patrick Phiri and Righteous Banda in attack and despite not scoring goals, they were a threat on several occasions.

Wanderers, too, featured four new players in Tembo, midfielder Dan Kumwenda, Peter Cholope in defence and Nikizia Aimabale in attack.

“After this game, I can confidently say we are more than ready for the CAF Challenge. We played solidly, and with a purpose. The new players were all outstanding and this signifies that we are ready,” said Wanderers head coach Yasin Osman in a post-match interview.

Bullets team manager James Chilapondwa had words of praise for his players despite the loss.

“We only had training for four days, but we managed to play as a team. The new players were all impressive. It was like they have been with the team for years,” said Chilapondwa.

