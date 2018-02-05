A clinician in Mchinji has been suspended by the District Health Officer for disclosing to his friends at a booze den that a Catholic Priest from Kachebere is receiving treatment at the district hospital from Gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted disease.

The Clinician has been identified as Macpherson Thole.

Thole, while drunk, is reported to have mocked the priest that it was surprising that a person who vowed not to engage in sexual activity was suffering from a disease contacted only through intercourse.

“These priests are a fraud. I gave medication to one myself for Gonorrhea,” he is said to have been shouting this while drunk.

Medical professionals take a vow of not disclosing patient information