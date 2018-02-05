



Barely two weeks after Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa was reported to have called government critics fools, another traditional leader—Paramount Chief Lundu—yesterday called Goal Malawi — a non-governmental organisation (NGO) stupid.

It appears chiefs are in a mad contest on who has a richer indecent verbiage. This is a bad development, especially when the insults are trained on well-meaning organisations like Goal Malawi.

For starters, Lundu could not even come out clear on what Goal Malawi has done wrong to deserve such a public slur on that big rally which had almost all those in the Executive arm of the government in attendance.

It is not the first time that Lundu has made some reckless statement. It has become a habit for the chief. But chiefs are supposed to be role models who must conduct themselves with decorum since they hold positions of authority.

From the look of things, the chief had no point to castigate Goal Malawi but all he wants is some undue attention. NGOs—especially respectable ones like Goal Malawi—must not be put under pressure because of some chief’s love for inexplicable reverence.

It is high time traditional leaders in the country were reminded that their role in society is to provide guidance to subjects other than being some loudmouths who talk before reasoning.

Perhaps, just in case, Goal Malawi is not doing something right, we would have expected the chief to reason with the organisation other than using foul language in public. The behaviour of Lundu must be discouraged because it threatens organisations that are in the country on goodwill.

We all know that the government’s gaps in areas like education, health, agriculture and nutrition are covered by organisations such as Goal Malawi and others and it would be imprudent for some chief to make statements that would discourage such organisations. The truth is that this country needs these organisations and we must make sure we create workable environment for them.

We strongly condemn the statement made by Lundu and we appeal to relevant authorities to spare some time to civic educate some of our chiefs on decency and decorum.





