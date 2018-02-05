Lilongwe gospel hip hop artists Cozizwa and 2kay have brought a new lease of life to gospel music by fusing it with traditional sounds.

Their latest music video ‘Zikili’ is a taste of what the two have in offer from their upcoming EP.

Shot and directed by Essim, the audio was released a year ago with production from one of Lo Budget studios producers, Marcus.

The EP, titled ‘Zozizwa’ has 13 songs recorded with 10 to make the cut.

The concept of the EP centre’s around God being of miracles. Worshipping God and being greatful.

“It’s about personal stories of miracles. Passing though times. God gave us grace”.

“We don’t take for granted for where we are” said 2 Kay.

In an interview, the two said planning for the EP changed course to fit this new dynamic tradition fusion.

“We wanted to put out the tape last year but had to switch up because we saw how the songs were coming up” said Cozizwa.

The two artists say they had to shelve a lot of good beats to incorporate their theme.

“Mixing up the music hasn’t been easy but it sounds exquisite”.

“We wanted to come up with good stuff but we are both busy persons”.

The two took the gospel scenery by storm in 2017 when they put out the hit song ‘Cozizwa’ which was more of testing the waters with their new found sound.

Explaining why they chose to work with the Daredevils Marcus, Cozizwa says “It’s team work. These guys have respect for God’s work and are respectful of our work”.

Commenting on current gospel music out look Cozizwa said “I think guys doing gospel are actually pushing big time”.

“Our message is defying there. We just want to be part of God’s movement. Youths like music like rap”.

There has been criticism of some rap artists for not portraying gospel. The two had choice words “We approach people in different ways. Gospel is about good news”.

