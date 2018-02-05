Information Minister Nicholas Dausi says he has information about the torturous acts committed by opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which he will tell Malawians during the campaign period.

Speaking at a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally at Nchalo in Chikwawa district where President Peter Mutharika was the main speaker, Dausi said the DPP has in possession clips which are evidence of the atrocities MCP committed during its 31 year rule.

Dausi who held several positions in the MCP after the introduction of multiparty democracy was a member of the notorious Malawi Young Pioneers which he joined in 1976.

He told the rally on Sunday that he knows everything the MCP do and what the party has done.

“I shall reveal evil things about the party soon and will air the 1992 violent recorded clips during campaign period in order to deal with it,” said Dausi.

He urged Malawians not to vote for the MCP in 2019 saying the party has not changed despite having a pastor as its leader.

According to Dausi, the suspension of MCP secretary general Gustave Kaliwo and vice president Richard Msowoya and firing of Jessie Kabwila is evidence that the party has not changed its ways.

“Don’t be deceived that MCP has changed because of Chakwera who was a pastor.

This party is not changed and it will not. If it is changed, why firing its vice President, Secretary General and Spokesperson among others without valid reasons. How many will Chakwera fire if he can take government? What kind of man of God who does not want to be faulted?” Dausi said.